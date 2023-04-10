Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn part ways after 6 years of dating

Singer Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years of dating. An insider close to the couple confirmed the news to entertainment outlet People magazine, saying the split was amicable and "it was not dramatic".

The development comes as Swift is travelling the country for her sold-out 'Eras' tour, at which the "Boy Erased" actor hasn't been spotted.

"The relationship had just run its course. It's why (Alwyn) hasn't been spotted at any shows," the source added.

Over the years, Taylor Swift, 33, and Alwyn, 32, kept their relationship private, deflecting engagement rumours.

The duo, who started dating in 2016, also collaborated on music together over the COVID-19 pandemic, culminating in a Grammy Awards win. Swift's 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' each included collaborations with Joe Alwyn, who wrote several songs under the pseudonym William Bowery. Alwyn is credited as a co-writer on "Betty" and "Exile" from 'Folklore' and on "Champagne Problems," "Coney Island", and "Evermore" on 'Evermore'.

