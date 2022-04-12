Tata IPL 2022: Online gaming ads violate guidelines, firms make dubious claims, says ASCI

Ad regulator Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has pointed out the violations by online gaming advertisements during the ongoing 15th season of Tata Indian Premier League (IPL).

The ad watchdog that screened 35 ads on TV from the online gaming category during the first week of the IPL 15 which is the period between March 26 to April 3, identified 14 as being in potential violation of its code.

In addition, ASCI which is keeping a watch on ads on both TV and digital medium found 285 social media ads of online real-money gaming companies violating the ASCI code.

Online gaming platforms that have been identified by ASCI as violating its guidelines include Mobile Premier League (MPL), Winzo, Junglee Rummy, My11Circle, Gamezy, Betway, Fairplay. My11 Circle had the highest number of ads at seven that have violated ASCI guidelines on TV.

On social media, Twelfth Man with 63 ads has highest number of commercials that violates ASCI guidelines. Other online gaming platforms that have violated ASCI guidelines on social media include Khelo Fantasy with 60 ads violating ASCI guidelines, Namma11 (35), Sportasy (34), DeccanRummy (33), Fanstrike (18), Guru11 (16), FSL11 (10), among others.

ASCI guidelines on real-money gaming came into effect on December 15, 2020. The guidelines require advertisements to not be aimed at minors, not present gaming as a source of livelihood or link it to success.

In addition, the guidelines require all advertisements to carry a prominent disclaimer regarding the risk of financial loss and the addictive nature of such games. These guidelines were backed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which issued an advisory asking that advertisements adhere to the guidelines.

However, many of the commercials of online gaming companies do not pass scrutiny when it comes to the guidelines prescribed by ASCI. The ad regulator said that in some instances dubious claims such as ‘India’s biggest 1st prize’ were being made, and in many cases, the disclaimer informing consumers of the risks was flashed very quickly rather than at a normal speaking pace.

In some cases, the advertisements had celebrities acting while the disclaimer was being spoken, distracting consumers from important information about risks. Some advertisements had disclaimers that were smaller than what has been prescribed.

ASCI added that these attempts at glossing over the disclaimers required to be carried out in the prescribed manner, informing about the risks of financial loss or game addiction, can severely compromise consumer interest.

"ASCI is concerned to note that, despite clear guidelines, some online real-money gaming firms are attempting a shortcut. For an industry that is under significant regulatory scrutiny, such acts by some companies paint the entire industry as irresponsible.

"IPL, being a massive platform, requires responsible behavior from all parties – including gaming firms, broadcasters, celebrities, and ad creators. We hope that all parties play their roles to ensure that consumers are not exposed to misleading advertising,” said Manisha Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Secretary-General (SG), ASCI.

The ad regulator has urged gaming industry bodies to take up this issue with their members.

According to recent data by TAM Sports, online gaming continues to increase its share in overall ad volumes which has increased from 17 percent in the first five matches of IPL 15 to 18 percent during the 13 matches of IPL 2022. Also, Sports Technologies, which operates the gaming platform Dream11 continues to be the top advertiser with a seven percent share in ad volumes, up from four percent last year.