'Tandav' Controversy: UP Police team arrives in Mumbai, another FIR filed at Ghatkopar station

'Tandav', starring actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on January 15. (Image: Twitter/@aliabbaszafar)

A four-member team of Uttar Pradesh Police arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday to conduct a probe into a case registered in Lucknow against controversial web series "Tandav", an official said on Wednesday.

The UP Police team is likely to record statements of the makers and cast and crew of the Amazon Prime Video's series, which has been accused of hurting religious sentiments for its depiction of Hindu deities.

An FIR has also been FIR registered against the makers and actors of web series 'Tandav' under sections 153 (A), 295 (A) and 505 (2) IPC at Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police station, reported ANI.

The UP Police personnel reached Mumbai in the morning and visited the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police. Two members of the UP Police team also visited the Mumbai Police headquarters in south Mumbai in the afternoon.

While at the Mumbai Police headquarters, the UP police personnel said they are getting cooperation from counterparts here and "there is no issue about it". "We had come to meet police officers headquarters, we are not authorised to speak," an official from the UP Police team said.

On Monday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's media advisor Shalabhmani Tripathi said the makers of "Tandav" have to pay the price for hurting religious sentiments. He said four members of the UP police have left for Mumbai for a detailed probe into the case after an FIR was lodged against the show at the Hazratganj police station.

"UP Police has left for Mumbai, that too in a car. There are strong sections in the FIR, remain prepared, will have to pay a price for hurting religious sentiments," Tripathi said in his tweet.

At least three FIRs have been lodged against the makers and artists of "Tandav" in Uttar Pradesh – at Lucknow, Greater Noida and Shahjahanpur – for alleged inappropriate depiction of UP Police personnel, deities, and adverse portrayal of a character playing prime minister in the show.

"Tandav", a nine-episode political thriller starring bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and MohdZeeshan Ayyub, started streaming last week.

At the centre of the row is a scene with ZeeshanAyyub, in the role of college student Shiva, playing god Mahadev in a theatre production. As the controversy escalated, the show makers tried to defuse the situation by announcing their decision to remove the controversial portion from the show.

The cast and crew of the show on Tuesday also said they had decided to implement changes to "address concerns".

In their second apology statement in two days, the show's team also thanked the Ministry of Information Broadcasting for its "guidance & support" in the matter.

