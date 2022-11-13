Tanaav's Arbaaz Khan: 'Perspective is very important, filmmakers have been mindful to tell both sides of the story'

(Clockwise, from left) Arbaaz Khan, Shashank Arora, Ekta Kaul in stills from the Web-show 'Tanaav'.

Since it premiered in 2015, Israeli television series Fauda, which was set against the backdrop of the Israel-Gaza conflict, became a globally and critically acclaimed show. The Indian adaptation, titled Tanaav, is set in Kashmir and directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Krishn. Arbaaz Khan, Manav Vij, Ekta Kaul, Shashank Arora, Rajat Kapoor and Zarina Wahab are some of the Indian actors stepping into the roles originally created by Lior Raz (who also played Doron Kavillio) and Avi Issacharoff.

With the release of Tanaav (on SonyLIV) this week, cast members Khan, who plays Special Task Group head Vikrant Rathore, Arora, who plays Junaid, and Kaul, who plays Dr Farah, share their experience of working on the remake and shooting the espionage thriller in Kashmir. Edited excerpts:

What is it about Fauda that you think made it a fitting series for a remake?

Arbaaz Khan: If you see the show, you see that the conflict is about two nations and the issue of territory, the people, terrorism and not coming to a solution no matter what approach is adopted over years. So, if you Indianise Fauda then the Kashmir issue fits like a glove. Having said that, Fauda and Tanaav are both fictionalised stories. They are based on something that looks real, feels believable but it’s not factual. Tanaav is an adaptation, yet in our show the theme is not as much about two nations, rather it is about a conflict within. I think the filmmakers have been mindful to tell both sides of the story, because perspective is a very important thing.

Shashank Arora:

Yes, it was one of the shows I binge watched during lockdown.My sister had seen it about a year before and she showed me a couple of episodes but I took a call not to see the rest of the episodes after I got cast. I preferred to go through the screenplay of the original and our screenplay. Sometimes, you want to stay away from certain traps. This is my first adaptation and I didn’t want to mechanically absorb what had already been done. I wanted to create something fresh with my character Junaid.

Ekta Kaul: After I got to know that I am playing the part of Dr Farah, then I watched the entire show.

What was the shooting experience like?

Shashank: Kashmir is one of the most beautiful states with beautiful, hospitable people. But this is a very fragile subject and the shoot was a tough one, especially keeping in mind what people are going through. We just tried to tell the story and wanted to ensure we didn’t hurt anyone’s sensibilities. It was an even tougher shoot with COVID-19 restrictions.

Ekta: I am a Kashmiri, but born and brought up in Jammu, so I have not really seen a lot of Kashmir in real life. I am a Hindu Kashmiri playing a Muslim Kashmiri, so I had to learn a lot of other things from mannerisms to the accent and cultural nuances. Shooting in Kashmir was fun but also challenging. My mother was with me, so we went to all the temples and enjoyed it.

What was it about your character that drew each of you to the part?

Arbaaz: I was excited about this for a few reasons: the production house Applause Entertaining making it, Sudhir Mishra directing it, and, most importantly, after I watched Fauda, I really hoped that we would make shows like this in India and that I would get to act in it. And then I got a call to audition for a role. It was the first time in my 25-year career that I gave an audition. But I was so excited about the show and the people and I wanted to be a part of it so much that I said let’s do it. At worst, they will say you do not fit the bill. Vikrant Rathore is tasked with inducting the right people for a mission. He gives instructions from the control room and commands the operation. Plus, there is the conflict between me and Manav’s character, which is a very interesting relationship.

Ekta: The simplicity, the intention of the doctor, also her complexity. There is no right and wrong when you have to treat someone who is injured — even if he is a terrorist, while also treating those hurt by the terror attack. You have taken an oath as a doctor and you have to follow that and treat everyone. I really liked the confusion and complexity in Dr Farah’s character.

Shashank: You learn a lot when you work with makers like Sudhir Mishra who have immense experience. From Junaid I learnt a lot, too. He’s a Kashmiri boy stuck between two conflicting sides and all he wants is to have a normal life, but he’s stuck between politics and, unfortunately, has to keep picking sides just to survive. I found his character extremely interesting and centrist and I really enjoyed it.

Ekta, was it very different for you, moving from television soaps like Mere Angne Mein (2015-17) to an intense Web-series like Tanaav?

I did a couple of short films after television and then COVID happened. I used the time to break my pattern and figure out how to make that transition. It is very different from doing daily soaps. But I have always been a subtle actor, very controlled. The one thing I did have to work on was slowing myself down and giving myself space to prepare, to think about what Dr Farah would do. And whenever I was stuck, the directors would guide me and give me perspective. It was a very relaxing process and they were very supportive of the fact that I was a new mother travelling with her baby.

The show has a vast ensemble cast. What was it like working with so many different actors?

Arbaaz: Every time you meet a new group of actors, you see how they approach a scene and how you would approach a scene with them, their style, body language, pace of speaking. That new interaction leads to exploring something about your craft also.

Honestly, ensembles are less work than trying to do it all yourself. There are all these wonderful actors around you and all you have to do is listen and respond. It’s so much easier to create something with the great actors in an ensemble. Your approach doesn’t change but being with all these interesting actors on set makes your day more interesting.