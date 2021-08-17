Tamil TV host and actor, Ananda Kannan passes away due to cancer

Popular Tamil TV host and actor, Ananda Kannan passed away on August 16 due to cancer.

Popular Tamil TV host and actor, Ananda Kannan passed away on August 16 due to cancer. According to a report by India Today, the 48-year-old actor was undergoing treatment for cancer but unfortunately couldn't make it.

Ananda Kannan's death has come as a shock to many in the Tamil film industry. Twitter is flooded with condolence messages for him. Sharing the news, director Venkat Prabhu tweeted "A great friend a great human is no more!! RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences. "



A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences pic.twitter.com/6MtEQGcF8q

— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 16, 2021

Ananda Kannan was a popular television host in the 90s and early 2000. He has also conducted many shows abroad. He started his career in Singapore's Vasantham TV as an actor and host. He moved to Chennai later and started working in films such as Adhisaya Ulagam, a Tamil science fantasy film. He also made a guest appearance in Venkat Prabhu's Saroja.



Rest in peace dear pic.twitter.com/jkHBeYmoQh — RK SURESH (@studio9_suresh) August 16, 2021



Fans too remembered him. A fan, tweeting an old picture of the actor, wrote, "This Man was Kind of awesome in My Childhood Can't believe he is no more. RIPSir I still remember as I used to wait & watch Sindubadh in SunTv every weekend. And a very comic #Anchor too... RIPAnandhaKannan Thks for the memories! Anandakannan May Ur Soul be blessed."