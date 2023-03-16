 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Tamil titles dominate Zee5 as regional viewers make up 50% subscribers

Maryam Farooqui
Mar 16, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST

Zee5 has reported a significant increase in its viewer base in the Tamil region over the last 12 months. The platform witnessed a 54 percent surge in its Tamil viewer base during this period.

South Indian content has been gaining popularity globally, whether it's at the Oscars, on the big screen, or on streaming platforms. One such platform is Zee5, which has been investing heavily in Tamil and Telugu language content.

In 2023, Zee5 plans to launch around 20 titles, with a focus on increasing its Telugu slate from 11 titles in 2022.

This is because the platform is seeing more contributions from the regional market in terms of viewership and subscribers.

After Tamil, ZEE5 doubles down on Telugu content to up its subscriber base