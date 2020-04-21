Taking theatre to digital audiences through teleplays

In an era where the digital world has transformed the way we think, watch, listen to, read and share information, it has become imperative to be responsible as a content creator, and be aware of the impact content can have on audiences.

With a multitude of platforms ranging from television and radio to OTT and social media, one needs to adapt and customize content for each platform to suit the audience's viewing experience and consumption patterns and to engage them with better content.

Launching teleplays during this attention-grabbing time was definitely a huge leap for Zee Theatre. Although Indian audiences have had a taste of teleplays, they aren’t used to the medium and to bring it into their daily life has been our achievement.

The thought occurred to me when my young niece was doing a project and wanted to write about the well-known playwright Habib Tanvir. She wanted to see his work for her research but couldn’t because there wasn’t a way to do so.

This quest for finding content that wasn't readily available created the idea of Zee Theatre for the very first time.

Slowly, the idea turned into a plan, which then turned into a unique property. I realized theatre has always been about live performances – the physical presence, and while the experience cannot be compared to watching it live, there had to be a way for more people to engage with theatre and its powerful stories.

That’s how Zee Theatre came into being. It is important for us and the audiences to accept that live performances and teleplays individually have their own charm and cannot be compared to one another. They both aim to build the theatre community around the world and can be considered complementary.

Teleplays are plays recorded with a multi-camera setup, they change the dynamic of live viewing while trying to stay true to it and widen its reach. There is a huge OTT boom in the country, and this is the best time to ride the wave with strong stories.

Zee Theatre aims to tap into wider audiences with its mass appeal and stories that along with being universal are also engaging and challenge societal biases and taboos.

Actors are also experimenting as they shift from the silver screen to OTT platforms and television to connect with their audiences. There has been a major shift and with a whole new range of platforms and devices available, audiences are divided and hungry for content. Having these players associate with us has been a major driving force in attracting the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry, and they, in turn, invest their trust in us to lend their expertise to theatre.

Another factor that concerned us was that theatre is one of the most respected and oldest art forms in India. It has constantly reflected and addressed society and its standards, stirring its viewers with messages that leave them thinking.

They showcase pertinent stories that are significant, relevant and intriguing. In all the narratives that are accessible now, our sole focus has consistently been and will remain: the story.

There is a pool of talent in different parts of our country, be it actors, writers, directors or cameramen. There is a story everywhere you look. For content-creators, I believe this is the best time and if we hustle, there’s a lot to explore, learn, experience and enjoy.

The author, Shailja Kejriwal is an independent creative curator/ producer. Her current passion is Zee Theatre’s ‘Teleplay’ - a concept which aims to strengthen theatre in India and get stage stalwarts to unite and bring on the best for the world.