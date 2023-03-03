Wishes pour in for Sushmita Sen post heart attack, 'My strongest,' writes brother Rajeev

Former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack a few days ago following which she underwent angioplasty and she now has a stent in place.

An outpouring of love and well wishes followed from her family, friends and fans on social media after the former beauty queen made the shocking revelation in an Instagram post.

The actor’s brother Rajeev Sen shared a photo of the two in an Instagram story and wrote: “To my strongest, Bhai loves you the most.”

“We love you didi, you are the strongest woman I know, with a big heart,” wrote Rajeev Sen’s wife Charu Asopa, also an actor.

Moneycontrol News