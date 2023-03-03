Wishes pour in for Sushmita Sen post heart attack, 'My strongest,' writes brother Rajeev

Sushmita Sen recently said she suffered a heart attack and had an angioplasty. (FIle)

Former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack a few days ago following which she underwent angioplasty and she now has a stent in place.

An outpouring of love and well wishes followed from her family, friends and fans on social media after the former beauty queen made the shocking revelation in an Instagram post.

The actor’s brother Rajeev Sen shared a photo of the two in an Instagram story and wrote: “To my strongest, Bhai loves you the most.”

“We love you didi, you are the strongest woman I know, with a big heart,” wrote Rajeev Sen’s wife Charu Asopa, also an actor.

Actor Tabu wrote, "Lots of love super girl," followed by a heart emoticon.

Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon's comment read, "On lighter note-you have a warm Heart & a Hot personality!! Too much heat causing issues I Love & Hugs." In another thread, she added, "Be well - you are an amazing lady! God bless you with good health always".

“Omg… sending you love and light… I know both you and your heart will be stronger than ever,” former video jockey Sophie Choudry commented.

Gauahar Khan wrote, "Ure (You are) precious! Feel better soon! Stronger than ever."



Sushmita Sen shared a photo of herself with her father Shubeer Sen. “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. Angioplasty done, stent in place, and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’,” she wrote on Instagram,

"Lots of people to thank for their timely aid and constructive action…will do so in another post."

Sushmita Sen was recently shooting for the third season of her acclaimed Disney+ Hotstar series "Aarya". She was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition called Addison's disease in 2014.