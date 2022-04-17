Sushma Soma in her new concept album brings us Home to mother earth

If Sushma Soma's debut album Sa (released in March 2020) was the launch pad, then Home, her second album, rockets off to much greater heights. In December 2020, Sushma's winning the Young Artist Award, the highest honour for young arts practitioners in Singapore, awarded by The National Arts Council, Singapore, positively underlined the sheer promise and talent she had exhibited in Sa and her contributions as a musician.

In her words, "Home began as an introspection of my relationship with nature and the environment."

Her inner turmoil - feeling aghast at the harm being done against nature and living beings - led her to be the 'voice of the voiceless' as she puts it.

This album is a very bold experimentation with Sushma using her voice and the Carnatic genre to express the pain, anger, anguish, remorse and a myriad of feelings. She has not taken the usual route, and merging with the sensibilities of Aditya Prakash the album is a well-produced and powerful cauldron of nature's cries and voice.

The first track 'Nature' is a beautiful arrangement on the magnificent Hamshadwani raga and begins as an arrangement of voices and then Sushma's voice improvises on Subramanya Bharati's beautiful words:

I am in every bird that soars the skies!

I am in every animal that wanders this earth!

The song leads on to a beautiful arrangement of the Handpan played by Manu Delago.

The second track 'Man' and its reprise begins playfully in a child's voice to signify the casual attitude we have towards nature. The track is based on a Nottusvaram composition by Muthuswamy Dikshitar. The marching beat in the reprise sounds like a threatening march of modernity over nature. The track is filled with sounds and snatches of conversations like someone ordering a double cup of coffee which he will throw away, or you hear words like carry bag, shopping. The whirring noise of an electric saw and the groaning and creaking of a large tree before it plunges down to its death gets the message across very well. The sound landscape used by the team is very effective and hits the right chord within the listener and makes us feel we are party to the crime.

'Ma' is the pick of the album for me as the artiste boldly expresses the journey of the Earth's feelings from compassion to rage. Based on three ragas starting from Sankarabharanam to Bhairavi to the aggression and frustration expressed through the Vakra scale of the raga Varali, the track leaves you gasping for breath. The performance by Sushma Soma is truly brave and worth the applause.

The fifth song of the album, 'The Elephant's Funeral', is inspired by true events which shook many across the country when a pregnant elephant fed on a pineapple filled with firecrackers and succumbed to its injuries. Sushma picks 'Endraiki Siva Krupai' by composer Neelakanta Sivan. The composition in raga Mukhari is arranged by Aditya Prakash with the track able to bring out the pathos with V. Prakash Ilaiyaraja adding beautifully with the Nadaswaram. Recorded live in a temple for this album, one of the most auspicious instruments, the Nadaswaram voices the grief backed by an excellent percussion arrangement by Praveen Sparsh. This leads the song to a crescendo like a cry of death and emotes the meaning of the lyrics which somewhat mean a deliverance from pain at the feet of the lord.

'Ivory Game' is a fast-paced arrangement led by energetic percussion in the Paral Isai tradition with a drone of vocal chanting and Sushma's powerful vocalizing in raga Varali. Inspired by a documentary of the same name, Ivory Game, which captured the horrors of poaching for ivory trade, the track manages to grasp the violence and disturbing nature of the horrors heaped on the helpless animals with a unique mix of vocals and percussion.

The last track is a beautiful composition by Sushma Soma of the Krishna bhajan by Subhash Bose. She has interestingly chosen raag Peelu which is used more to emote joy yet she expresses grief and shame beautifully in her composition. Aditya Prakash has arranged and produced all the tracks beautifully and the violin and Cello in this track is perfect as a backdrop to the lovely vocal rendition.

Being a concept album, listeners might get more joy from listening to this album from start to end. But in today's day and age, the way music has changed, if I were to pick a song that will be played as a single a lot, then the last track 'Grief' would be my pick.

Home is a beautiful effort and a very bold album. Artistes have the power to voice protest or messages for humanity in a powerful way. Home is essentially an example of that.