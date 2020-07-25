Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara breaks record, gains 1st place on IMDb's Indian movies list

Dil Bechara, the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput, received massive love from his fans. Within minutes of release, the film topped Internet Movie Database (IMDb)'s list of top-rated Indian movies.

The film released on July 24 on Disney Hotstar +. So far, Dil Bechara has racked up over 21 thousand votes and is rated 9.8 on 10, on IMDb. It now has the first place on 'Top Rated Indian Movies' list, leaving behind Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan's 2003 Tamil film Anbe Sivam.

Sushant died by suicide at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. Just after he passed away, fans requested creators of the movieto release Dil Bechara in theatres by trending the hashtag #DilBecharaonBigScreen on Twitter. It was later, however, released digitally. Soon after, hashtags like #DilBecharaDay started trending on the micro-blogging platform.



Dil Bechara is a story revolving around two main characters Kizie Basu and Manny, who both suffer from cancer. It captures life's imperfections through the relationship shared between the two, as they continue on their journey in life.



The film is an official remake of the New York Times Bestseller, The Fault in Our Stars, by John Green. It also features Sanjana Sanghi, who has previously featured in films like Rockstar and Hindi Medium.



It is also the debut film of director casting director Mukesh Chhabra.