Sushant Singh Rajput: The outsider who had enviable success at the box office

Ahead of the release of Dil Bechara on Disney+Hotstar on the evening of July 24 at 7:30 pm, the spotlight is once again Sushant Singh Rajput's short but illustrious film career.

Dil Bechara is the actor’s 12th film and second direct-to-digital release. His last digital premiere was Drive which was released directly on Netflix.

When it comes to his big screen ventures, out of nine theatrical releases, Singh tasted success with six films. With two blockbusters, two hit ventures, SSR stood strong at the box office.

His debut film Kai Po Che in 2013, made at a budget of Rs 30 crore, minted over Rs 43 crore. The film was both a commercial and critical success. In fact, for Kai Po Che, Rajput was nominated for Best Male Debut at the 59th Filmfare Awards.

After a drama film, Sushant Singh tried his hand at romantic comedy or romcom with Shuddh Desi Romance. The offering from Yash Raj Films that had a fresh take on commitment, live-in relationships and arranged marriages was well received in India and overseas markets.

Shuddh Desi Romance collected Rs 46 crore after having been made at a budget of Rs 25 crore. From international markets, the film raked in Rs 14 crore, taking its worldwide gross to over Rs 75 crore.

Singh’s biggest success came with PK, the film that gathered as much as Rs 337 crore on its home turf and close to Rs 200 crore in the overseas markets. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan, Aamir Khan’s nephew, were considered for the role. But, it eventually went to Sushant.

In 2016, Singh’s breakthrough role came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Director Neeraj Pandey, who had not seen Singh’s previous works, went with his instincts and got on board Sushant Singh. For Pandey, it was the actor’s love for sports and the fact that he hailed from the same part of India made Singh the right choice to play Dhoni.

The Rs 100 crore film collected Rs 119 crore in India and over Rs 36 crore internationally.

But, when it comes to Singh’s biggest success, it was his recent offering Chhichhore that raked in maximum profits. The comedy drama which was made at a budget of Rs 53 crore, collected nearly 3X in profits as it raked in Rs 147 crore.

In terms of return on investment (ROI), Chhichhore has the highest ROI at 177 percent.

Chhichhore is also Sushant Singh’s last theatrical release. While Dil Bechara was scheduled to release in theatres, the release was postponed due to theatres shutting down because of coronavirus.

While Sushant Singh’s fans are still urging and hoping for a theatrical release, for now, they can catch the film online.

Sushant Singh is one of those actors who had no family name backing him. Yet, he made a mark both on television and in the film industry.

While his television debut with Pavitra Rishta made him a household name, his big screen ventures made the film industry take notice of his craft.

The actor passed away on June 14.