Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide | Sanjay Leela Bhansali records statement at Bandra police station

The Mumbai Police summoned Sanjay Leela Bhansali to probe the professional rivalry angle after several persons alleged favouritism and lobbying within the film industry might have pushed Sushant Singh Rajput into depression

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali arrived at Bandra Police station on July 6 to record his statement in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput by sucide.

The ‘Kai Po Che’ actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14 and his death had rattled the entire nation with talks of rampant nepotism in Bollywood making headlines again. He had been battling depression for quite some time before he took his own life.



Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide: Actor's last Instagram post was about his mother



The Mumbai Police summoned Bhansali to probe the professional rivalry angle after several persons alleged that favouritism and lobbying within the film industry may have pushed Rajput into depression.

Some of these allegations concerned the director, who had reportedly offered the deceased actor four films, none of which eventually materialised because of Rajput’s contracts with Yash Raj Films.

So far, nearly 30 people, including director Shekhar Kapoor and actress Sanjana Sanghi, have been questioned in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case.

Notably, the development comes on a day the trailer of the deceased actor’s last movie ‘Dil Bechara’ is being released on OTT platform Hotstar. The movie is based on John Green’s novel ‘The Fault in Our Stars’, which revolves around the lives of two cancer patients. The film also features newcomer Sanjana Sanghi and was directed by Mukesh Chhabra, who had also cast Sushant Singh Rajput in his debut film ‘Kai Po Che’. Dil Bechara will release on Disney+Hotsar on July 24.

 
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 03:41 pm

tags #Mumbai police #Sanjay Leela Bhansali #Sushant Singh Rajput

