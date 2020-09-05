172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|entertainment|sushant-singh-rajput-death-case-ncb-arrests-member-of-late-actors-personal-staff-5802861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2020 09:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB arrests member of late actor's personal staff

Narcotics Control Bureau is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

PTI
Sushant Singh Rajput (File image: PTI)
Sushant Singh Rajput (File image: PTI)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 5 arrested Dipesh Sawant, a member of Sushant Singh Rajput's personal staff, in connection with a drugs probe linked to the actor's death, officials said.

With this, the total number of people arrested in this case has risen to six.

The officials said Dipesh Sawant, who was being questioned since morning, has been arrested under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Close

A senior NCB officer had earlier said that Sawant's role was that of a "witness" in the case, they said.

related news

The federal anti-narcotics agency had on September 4 arrested Showik Chakraborty (24), the brother of main accused in this case Rhea Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda, Rajput's house manager.

Various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-old actor are being probed by three federal agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The agency is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

The NCB has said it is looking into "the drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood" in this case.

Rajput was found dead at his flat in suburban Bandra area on June 14.
First Published on Sep 5, 2020 09:02 pm

tags #Dipesh Sawant #Narcotics Control Bureau #Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.