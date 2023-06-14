How Rhea Chakraborty, others remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were in a relationship before his death. (Image: @rhea_chakraborty/Instagram)

On the anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise today, friends and family of the actor took to social media to pay tribute to him. The actor’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was jailed in the case, also remembered the actor with a throwback clip.

Accompanying the short clip where the two actors can be seen posing on a rock in the mountains, Chakraborty dedicated Pink Floyd's iconic song, "Wish You Were Here," to her late companion. The caption was two emoticons of “love and infinity”.



Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also shared a heartfelt note addressed to her late brother. She wrote, "Love you bhai, and salute to your intelligence. I miss you every moment. But I know you are a part of me now... You have become as integral as my breath." Shweta also shared a few places recommended by Sushant, encouraging others to honour his memory by living life to the fullest, stating, "Let's live him by being him. #SushantIsAlive."

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who debuted with Rajput in “Kedarnath” also shared a note for the actor with a throwback picture.

“On our way to Kedarnath for the first time. On my way to shoot for the first time. And I know neither are ever going to feel the same again. But somewhere between action, cut, sunrise, rivers, clouds, moonlight, Kedarnath and Allah Hoo I know you’re there. Keep shining amongst your stars. From Kedarnath to Andromeda,” she wrote.

Kriti Sanon, who Rajput starred with in “Raabta”, also dedicated a song to him in her Instagram story from their movie.

Rajkummar Rao, who worked with Rajput on “Kai Po Che!” also shared a photo of his co-star in his Instagram story writing “forever in our hearts”.

Sushant Singh Rajput, known for his memorable roles in both television and films, began his journey with the popular TV show "Pavitra Rishta," where he portrayed the lead character alongside Ankita Lokhande.

In 2013, Sushant made his film debut in "Kai Po Che!” and in the subsequent years was touted as a rising star after his performances in movies like "Kedarnath," "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “Shuddh Desi Romance” and "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!"

Rajput’s final project, "Dil Bechara," released posthumously in 2020.

Rhea Chakraborty has been a VJ before foraying into acting with movies like "Mere Dad Ki Maruti", "Sonali Cable", and "Jalebi" among others. Presently, she serves as a gang leader on the reality TV adventure show "MTV Roadies 19."