'Miss you so much': Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on birth anniversary

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

PTI
January 21, 2022 / 05:28 PM IST
Rhea Chakraborty, who was dating Sushant Singh Rajput, faced intense media scrutiny after his death. She was even jailed in a drugs case related to the actor’s death. (Image posted on Instagram by Rhea Chakraborty)

Rhea Chakraborty, who was dating Sushant Singh Rajput, faced intense media scrutiny after his death. She was even jailed in a drugs case related to the actor's death. (Image posted on Instagram by Rhea Chakraborty)


Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Friday posted a throwback video with Sushant Singh Rajput as she marked the late Bollywood star's 36th birth anniversary.

The actor was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

Rhea Chakraborty, who was accused of abetting the late actor's suicide and misappropriating his wealth by Sushant Singh Rajput's family, took to Instagram and shared a short video of her and Rajput striking quirky poses for the camera with Pink Floyd's 1975 anthem Wish You Were Here, playing in the background.

"Miss you so much," the 29-year-old actor captioned the post with a heart emoji.

After a case of alleged abetment of suicide was registered against Chakraborty by Rajput's kin, a parallel probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats.

Starting with Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in the actor's death.

In 2020, Chakraborty, known for films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Jalebi had spent 28 days in jail here in the drugs case related to Rajput's death. Chakraborty was subjected to an intense media trial and is currently out on bail.

On the work front, Chakraborty was last seen in director Rumy Jafry's mystery-thriller Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.
Tags: #Rhea Chakraborty #suicide #Sushant Singh Rajput
first published: Jan 21, 2022 05:28 pm

