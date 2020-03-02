App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Survey reveals Trai's new order has turned out to be a growth driver for OTT platforms

According to a survey by YouGov, 48 percent of Indian DTH subscribers have said that the amount of time they spend watching original online content has increased after the implementation of the new tariff order.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

When the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India had implemented the new tariff order, it was expected that the DTH/cable subscribers will get more bang for their buck.

But a survey has found out that people have started consuming more content on online streaming platforms and some have also ditched their DTH connections.

According to a survey by YouGov, a market research and data analytics firm, as many as 48 percent of Indian DTH subscribers have said that the amount of time they spend watching original online content has increased after the implementation of the TRAI tariff order last year.

The survey was conducted among 1,000 respondents in India between February 17-24, 2020.

Trai had implemented the new tariff order to give consumers the power to pick and choose channels and pay accordingly.

The survey found out that TV-viewing time of 43 percent people decreased in 2019.

Also, 36 percent felt the new order is confusing when it comes to the options available.

Around 16 percent claimed that they have unsubscribed from a DTH connection or network because of the TRAI rule. And as many as 21 percent have unsubscribed and moved entirely online for content.

The survey also noted that men at 19 percent were more likely than women at 13 percent to disconnect their cable connection.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 08:46 pm

