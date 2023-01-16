 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Suriya dominates South Indian film industry, emerges most trusted celebrity: Report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 08:14 PM IST

On the list of most attractive South Indian celebrities, Suriya was ahead of Allu Arjun and Vijay Devarakonda

Suriya has worked in action films like 'Ghajini' and 'Singam', as well as romantic dramas like 'Sillunu Oru Kadhal' and 'Vaaranam Aayiram'. (Image: Twitter/Suriya_offl)

Tamil actor Suriya dominates the south film industry and has been ranked as the top celebrity in South India.

The actor, known for films like Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim, emerged as the most trusted, identified, attractive, respected and the one with the highest appeal, according to research conducted by Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB).

The research covered six celebrities from Tollywood and Kollywood each, four from Mollywood and two from Sandalwood, who were checked out on 64 active attributes covering image, personality and human factors and were given TIARA score, which is based on trust, identifiability, attractiveness, respect, and appeal.

Overall 5,246 respondents were surveyed covering 18 celebrities from the South across four states.

“Suriya's scores eclipse all his contemporaries and peers. None of the other Southern stars come even close to Suriya on most parameters in the research,” said Sandeep Goyal, Chief Mentor of IIHB.

The actor emerged as the most trustworthy, followed by Allu Arjun of Pushpa fame and Vijay Devarakonda. Suriya topped the list of most identified celebrities, followed by Prabhas and Ram Charan of RRR fame.