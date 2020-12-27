Superstar Rajinikanth is being discharged, says hospital treating him: Report

Superstar Rajinikanth is being discharged from the hospital on December 27. This follows after he was admitted at Apollo Hospital on December 25 after he experienced severe fluctuations in blood pressure.



In view of his improved medical condition, Rajinikanth is being discharged from the hospital today. His blood pressure has been stabilized and he is feeling much better: Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/kbN5vg7g1r

According to ANI reports, the hospital has said Rajinikanth's blood pressure has now stabilized and is "feeling much better".

The hospital earlier revealed that Rajinikanth tested negative for COVID-19 on December 22. Rajinikanth entered into isolation after it was revealed that people on a film set where he was shooting at in Hyderabad tested has tested positive for the virus.