Superstar Rajini: The Rajinikanth Phenomenon

Nitin Sundar
Dec 12, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST

The Superstar turned 72 on December 12, and it’s a good time to reflect on his extraordinary film career and his outsized impact.

Rajinikanth on the sets of SP Muthuraman-directed Tamil children's film 'Raja Chinna Roja' (1989). (Photo: Mperumal via Wikimedia Commons)

On December 12, 1950, a child was born in Bangalore to Marathi parents of moderate means. Over his lifetime, that boy would go on to become the most loved and revered person in all of Tamil Nadu — a celebration of the inclusiveness and plurality of Indian society. He would become a superstar — or should we say The Superstar — with a massive filmography spanning 168 movies at the time of counting. He would create a cultural footprint that was entirely his own, making a name for himself with a style that remains entirely his own, spawning awe, appreciation, imitation and parody in his wake. His impact would go on to be felt all over the country, and for a while, across the globe too. He would go on to have such a sway on his people, that with one throwaway line, he could topple an elected government.

On Monday, Rajinikanth turned 72, and it’s as good a time as any to celebrate his extraordinary life and career, and the outsized impact he has on the cultural psyche of Tamil Nadu.

Rajini came into Tamil cinema as an outsider — literally throwing open the gates, in his very first scene in Aboorva Ragangal (1975). What business did this dark-skinned bus conductor, who had taken loans to go to acting school, have on a K Balachander set, in a movie headlined by Kamal Haasan? Over the next 47 years, Rajini would give us the answer, with sheer magnetism, charm, originality, style and incredible acting chops. In those early years, Rajini’s looks did not lend themselves to leading roles, but he would steal the scene regardless — as the hero’s sidekick, as comic relief, or as the villain. Whatever Rajini did on screen — flicking cigarettes into his mouth, playing the bare-chested bell-bottomed Lothario, twirling sunglasses onto his face, or delivering machine-gun punchlines in perfect meter — you just could not take your eyes off him. In the '70s and early '80s, Kamal Haasan was the guy the girls took home to their mothers, but Rajini was the guy their mothers had warned them about.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in Bharathiraja's '16 Vayathinile' (1977).

It was only a matter of time before he finally got to headline his own movies, and also act in Bollywood. Rajini was an instant success as a hero since he gave fans a face they could identify with, doing things they could aspire for. When regular heroes beat up baddies on the screen, fans whistled and rooted for them. But when Rajini did the same, they felt themselves transported into the fight. In his years of superstardom, Rajini broke the fourth wall regularly on screen, talking directly to the "Thamizh makkal" (people of Tamil Nadu), assuaging their fears, advising them about their lives, assuring them of his continued loyalty. Somewhere along the way, he went from matinee idol to messiah.

Today, we are in awe of the impact that RRR is having on a global stage. Back in the mid-'90s, before the internet and social media existed, without any marketing efforts, Rajini broke through similarly, when his movies became a craze in Japan. Curiously, that was an entire decade before Bombay took notice. Post the success of Sivaji (2007) and Endhiran (2010), Hindi cinema made several lazy attempts to appropriate Rajini as a marketing gimmick — remember the cringe-worthy Lungi Dance?