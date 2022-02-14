Super Bowl 2022 ads bank on stars and nostalgia. Our top 8 picks

Many viewers only watch the Super Bowl commercials, some of which are now iconic.

Super Bowl advertisements, a cultural phenomenon in the United States, came back this year with a bang and a host of commercials dosed heavily with star cameos and nostalgia.

With ad space going for as much as $7 million for 30 seconds, the commercials get a massive reach as millions watch the game. Many viewers only watch the commercials, some of which are now iconic.

Here are some of the best commercials this year:

Budweiser returned with its iconic Clydesdale horse this year making a miraculous recovery from an injury with a help of a canine friend. The ad was packed with emotion and tugged at the heartstrings becoming one of the most impactful commercials from the Super Bowl this year. “In the home of the brave, down never means out,” the last message flashed on screen as the majestic horse galloped away. Watch video.

The General Motors commercial features Austin Powers movies characters with Mike Myers reprising his role as Dr. Evil from the spy comedy trilogy. It also features his sidekicks, played by Rob Lowe, Seth Green and Mindy Sterling. The ad has the right amount of nostalgia as the iconic characters return on screen making it a heart-warming watch. Watch video.

BMW

BMW’s commercial features Arnold Schwarzenegger as Zeus, the god of lightning (in this commercial) whose wife, Salma Hayek Pinault, gifts him the EV BMW iX after his retirement to cure his boredom on earth. Hayek plays Hera, the goddess of women, marriage, family and childbirth. After Zeus gets the car, he is re-energised and has a new found vigour for life. Watch video.

LAY'S

Actors Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen reminisce the good times they have had over the years and how Lays was always there. The hilarious spoof ends with Rogen marrying a ghost, introduced earlier in the ad, with Rudd officiating the ceremony. Watch video.

NISSAN

Veteran actor Eugene Levy is transformed into an action hero with long flowing hair and tattoos after he drives a 2023 Nissan Z sports car that he borrowed from Marvel star Brie Larson. Danai Gurira Dave Bautista and Levy’s ‘Schitt’s Creek’ wife Catherine O’Hara also appear in the new Ariya electric car commercial. Watch video.

POLESTAR

Polestar’s Super Bowl debut ad takes a shot at his competitors, especially Volkswagen and Tesla. The 30-second ad, titled “No Compromises” heaps praises on itself with taglines like “No empty promises,” and “No hidden agendas.” The new electric car entrant then took digs at Tesla CEO Elon Musk (“No conquering Mars”) and Volkswagen (“No dieselgate”) in this non-flashy, no stars ad. Watch video.

TOYOTA

Toyota got a trio of famous Joneses on board to introduce their 2022 Tundra. Actors Leslie Jones, Tommy Lee Jones and Rashida Jones race to be the superior “Jones”. Musican-actor Nick Jonas joins the trio in the end as they look out into the wilderness from their trucks. Watch video.

VERIZON

Verizon pinned its hopes on nostalgia and recreated the 1996 movie The Cable Guy with Jim Carrey to tout its 5G Internet offering. Watch video.

Super Bowl commercials are largely limited to the US broadcast of the game but are widely watched on YouTube across the world, many becoming cult favourites.