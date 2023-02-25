 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘I come from the slums of Malad East’: Reema Maya on her three alter egos and Sundance-premiered short film 'Nocturnal Burger'

Tanushree Ghosh
Feb 25, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST

Reema Maya, aka Sengupta, a maker of advertisements, music videos and short films, talks about her punch-in-the-gut short on child sexual abuse and shared female trauma, 'Nocturnal Burger', which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last month, feminist storytelling and growing up in spaces from which her stories emanate.

(Clockwise from left) Reema Maya; a still from Sundance-premiered short film 'Nocturnal Burger'; her latest music video 'Baazigar' by Divine featuring Armani White.

If one were to watch her crossover music videos (think a hybrid between old Hindi film songs reimagined as rap songs) and short films, written and directed by her, it would take one some telling to realise they emanate from the same creative mind. Reema Maya, formerly Reema Sengupta, is one such creative creature, who has disparate interests and defies any labelling. She also makes advertisement films.

Earlier this month, her newest music video, Baazigar — Shah Rukh Khan seems to be in season in ways more than his own doing — by home-grown rapper Divine and featuring American rapper Armani White, released. Last month, she was at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival, in the US, for the second time, the only Indian filmmaker to do that, with her short film Nocturnal Burger.

Baazigar, like Bach Ke Rehna (Red Notice) with Badshah, Divine, Jonita Gandhi and Mikey McCleary, is male-centric, Shehron Ke Raaz with Prateek Kuhad is a sweet story about a secret first date; Sheeba Chadha and Adarsh Gourav-starrer Aaj Na with Ritviz is a break-up, heartbreak and unconditional family love song. And her films reflect social issues that she’s concerned about, emanating from her personal space. Nocturnal Burger, like her first Sundance-premiered short film the Kani Kusruti-starrer Counterfeit Kunkoo (2018), wrests the lens to spotlight female issues and experience. Before these, she made two short films, The Tigers, They’re All Dead (2011) and Tyu’s Company (2012). The first is a satirical short on the circus around tiger conservation, about Mumbai’s last tiger having been shot dead, and the second is about loneliness as an offshoot of overdependence on technology, set in London.

The 1990-born started working at the age of 23 and has completed 10 years in the industry. “I entered the industry very young. I founded my production house Catnip in 2013,” she says. She has evolved as an artiste in the decade past. Her early shorts were naïve attempts but with the heart in the right place. Over time, the textual information and statistics, the footages and voiceover turned into short fiction telling a specific story with universal emotions.