Sundance 2023 winner | Who's the third Indian documentary filmmaker to win at Sundance Film Festival?

Tanushree Ghosh
Jan 30, 2023 / 12:05 AM IST

Sarvnik Kaur's 'Against the Tide' has won the Special Jury Award for Verite Filmmaking in World Cinema Documentary Competition at Sundance, where the previous two Oscar-nominated Indian documentaries had begun their journeys, too. Here's a story of Bombay Kolis, Chinese vessels in Arabian Sea, fish, friendship, financial and climate crisis.

Sarvnik Kaur, director and co-producer of 'Against the Tide' and stills from the documentary film. (Images courtesy of Snooker Club Films) .

In 2016, when Mumbai-based Sarvnik Kaur’s first documentary Soz: A Ballad of Maladies, on Kashmir’s cultural practitioners (folk, rock, hip-hop singers, bhand pather, ladishah) won the National Award, small acts of resistance were brewing right in her backyard. Regional authorities were transforming the Koli market into a commercial complex without consulting them, women fish vendors were protesting. Sarvnik joined in with her camera. Thus began an association which resulted in her sophomore, Against the Tide, a story about the Bombay Kolis, fish, friendship, financial and climate crisis. The documentary is, at once, poetic, observational and expository, with cinematographic daredevilry.

The only Indian film to compete, in the World Cinema Documentary Competition segment, has just won the Special Jury Award for Vérité Filmmaking at the Sundance Film Festival, where yet another Indian documentary has won third year in a row, and where began the journey of the previous two Oscar-nominated Indian documentary films, Writing with Fire (2021) and All That Breathes (2022). All three documentary films have been made by Jamia Millia Islamia graduates.

Cut to 2019, Sarvnik gets a call from Ganesh Nakhawa, one of the protagonists of her new documentary. Ganesh had got intelligence. “A lot of Kolis work with the intelligence people since the (2008) Bombay attacks,” Sarvnik Kaur, 39, tells Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview. Ganesh informed her that 10 Chinese vessels had been parked in Dabhol Creek owing to a cyclone, but “what the heck were they doing in Indian waters?” So, he was headed there to investigate, Sarvnik tagged along in a small dinghy as the cyclone raged in the sea. There was a huge boat, perhaps, 10-20 times bigger than Ganesh’s boat. Then appeared 10 of those. In they climbed, to see 37 crew members (the roster listed 40) whose passports had expired and they hadn’t gone home in five years.