From jail, with love: Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Holi letter for 'baby girl' Jacqueline Fernandez is viral

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case, has sent a letter to actor Jacqueline Fernandez wishing his “baby girl” on Holi.

"I also wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline a very Happy Holi,” Chandrashekhar scribbled on a piece of paper.

"On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, a 100x folds. This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that and its my responsibility,” he continued.

"You know I will go to all extent, for you my baby girl. I love you my baby, stay smiling. You know well what you mean to me and how much you mean to me. Love you my princess, miss you loads, my bee. My bomma. My love,” he concluded.

In the beginning of his letter, he had a few words for the media, his family, supporters and “haters” — wishing them on Holi and thanking them for "putting out his version" in the open.

Last month, on Valentine’s Day, Chandrashekhar had a message for Fernandez – relayed to a reporter – that went viral on social media.

Moneycontrol News