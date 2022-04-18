Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda's rumoured debut 'The Archies' goes on the floors

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda are rumoured to be making their big Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies” that just went on the floors today.

Khan is the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, while Kapoor is the daughter of legendary late actress Sridevi. Nanda is the grandson of veteran acting greats Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

The movie is production house Tiger Baby’s first solo production. Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, who are frequent collaborators, are producing the movie.

Kagti shared a muhurat shot of the clapboard from the movie set but didn’t mention the lead cast.

The trio will play the iconic Riverdale teenagers and the musical will be a period piece set in the 1960s.

Akhtar had announced her new project in 2021 saying, "I am super excited to have the chance to bring 'The Archies' to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous."

However, no one has confirmed the star cast of the movie yet but Twitter is already replete with photos from the shoot with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda occupying top trending spots.