English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda's rumoured debut 'The Archies' goes on the floors

    Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda are rumoured to be making their debut in Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies”.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 18, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST
    Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda on the set of

    Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda on the set of "The Archies". (Image: @Kangnafan2022/Twitter)


    Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda are rumoured to be making their big Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies” that just went on the floors today.

    Khan is the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, while Kapoor is the daughter of legendary late actress Sridevi. Nanda is the grandson of veteran acting greats Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

    The movie is production house Tiger Baby’s first solo production. Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, who are frequent collaborators, are producing the movie.

    Kagti shared a muhurat shot of the clapboard from the movie set but didn’t mention the lead cast.


    Close

    Related stories

    The Archie comics’ font has been used in the title. Sharing the picture, Kagti wrote, “Archie’s #shootstarts #TigerBaby’s first solo production #partnerincrime @zoieakhtar @Netflix."

    Photographs of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda had gone viral last month from what seemed to be their looks from the upcoming flick. Khan was seen wearing a black dress with a jacket while Nanda was wearing a brown tee and pants.

    The trio will play the iconic Riverdale teenagers and the musical will be a period piece set in the 1960s.

    Akhtar had announced her new project in 2021 saying, "I am super excited to have the chance to bring 'The Archies' to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous."

    However, no one has confirmed the star cast of the movie yet but Twitter is already replete with photos from the shoot with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda occupying top trending spots.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Agastya Nanda #Khushi Kapoor #Reema Kagti #Suhana Khan #The Archies #Zoya Akhtar
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 04:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.