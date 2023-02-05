Sudhir Mishra: Mentoring is a two-way process. The teacher also learns from the student

Jehanabad - Of Love & War, is set in Bihar in 2005. (Image: Screen shot)

Writer, director Sudhir Mishra, who recently directed Tanaav, the Indian remake of the Israeli show Fauda, has taken on a new mantle with Jehanabad – Of Love And War. The crime show (on SonyLIV) is based on the true story of a jailbreak that took place in Bihar in 2005. Based on a story by Rajeev Barnwal (who also directs along with Satyanshu Singh), the show stars Ritwik Bhoumik, Harshita Gaur, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Satyadeep Mishra.

Director of Hazaaron Khwaishen Aisi and Hostages, Sudhir Mishra said he thoroughly enjoyed his role as showrunner on this new show. Here the director speaks about his new work and why he likes long-form storytelling.

What attracted you to this role of showrunner on ‘Jehanabad’?

Sony asked me to mentor this show which involved giving notes, helping with casting, having some conversations with the directors and the cast, attending a few shoots, bringing in an editor and editing the show along with the directors. So I kind of mentored the show and enjoyed it.

Mentoring is a two-way process. I am a teacher’s son so my training is from my mathematician father. The teacher also learns from the student. As the mentor, your job is to give an overall perspective, give checks and step in when required. You also learn when you watch others doing things. The young can be fearless, and it is interesting to see them work. I quite enjoyed this process because you get to meet young, excited, passionate filmmakers who have a lot of freedom to make mistakes. They are also a little irreverent. You feed off this energy, learn and grow with it.

What were some of the take-aways for you, as a veteran filmmaker and storyteller?

The sense of place was very interesting. What I learnt from Rajeev, among others, is that they are not interested in being clever but in telling it like it is and yet managing to hold a narrative. A bunch of young people who are directing and writing now come from all sorts of places and they bring different cultural facts and ways of looking at things, so you learn from how they perceive things.

The story of ‘Jehanabad’ is supposedly based on a real-life incident. What, according to you, makes a story viable for the screen?

This film has a lot of grey in it. There is a milieu, there is oppression, reaction, and the story. I am always interested in the idea of betrayal: am I betraying myself, am I betraying you, what choice do I make? This idea is in all my films, and it is here too. The characters are facing a dilemma which develops into a kind of thriller. When you are not trying to be clever, or not trying to be "interesting" or "stylish" then you actually become interesting – without quotes. This show is very real.

You have been making action-leaning content for a while now – ‘Hostages’ and ‘Tanaav’ included. What is it about action that appeals to you?

Action is cinematic. In cinema, you shoot movement. It’s difficult to shoot thoughts. Action is concrete. From Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin in 1996 to Yeh Saali Zindagi in 2011, I have been shooting action.

I like action that emanates from a real-life situation rather than for its own sake. Hostages is an interesting family drama where each one has a dilemma, and no one is what they seem. What we managed to do with Tanaav is to not be judgmental. Of course, we are on the side of India - naturally. You are not at all on the side of terrorism. But we managed to delve into what people are thinking. How do you make them flesh and blood, real people with emotions and families? Only then can you recognise the place. It’s a thriller, but also an emotional drama that explores the effect on the army, soldiers and the cost of conflict. Similarly, in Jehanabad, this is a human drama with people caught in a conflict zone where they are forced to make certain unusual choices.

Does action need to be shocking?

No, it does not need to shock. It needs to have an emotional quotient. Not action just for the sake of it. I believe anybody's death is a sad event. Action films kill junior artists left, right and centre, but whoever dies, it’s a sad event. If one can think of a way of shooting the scene with an emotional core, then it’s an interesting action scene. Shekhar Kapur once told me that once his budget for Elizabeth was cut, he didn't shoot the battle but its aftermath and he said the film became better for it. That’s the cost of the war, the sadness of war. That's what you can show to achieve the emotional quotient.

How does storytelling in a narrative feature compare to a long-form series format?

Long-form allows you to delve into characters and gives you time to do side things. The idea of the aside has vanished from cinema. If you were to look at Godfather today, most people would reject the script asking who is Luca Brasi, why is the hero not doing much and then dying half-way? But the story is told like the novel it is based on.

The long form, on the other hand, does allow you to think and delve into characters. I call it long-form cinema. Extreme long shots do not make sense in a long form because most people are watching it on their phones, so there are some minor things.

Also scripting has changed. The three-act structure doesn't apply because people decide in the first or second episode if they are going to watch the rest or not. Maybe now the middle has become the beginning and the beginning has gone to the middle.

Now the audience is a filmmaker. Everyone is shooting someone or something - telling a story, editing. So now we are making content for those who get visual cues easily. You don't have to be that explanatory.

The wonderful thing is that if you are true to the dharma of storytelling, then some things work as a 20-minute short, some things work as features and some things need a limited series. Very few stories justify multiple seasons like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul or Succession, which have legs. So you should quit when the story stops.

For a director, a feature is very attractive. You can tell the story in a visual way, there is a time limit and a conciseness, a beginning and an end, so doing a feature is exciting.

What else have you got coming up?