'Succession' wins Emmy for best drama series

Jesse Armstrong (C) accepts the Emmy award for Outstanding Drama Series for "Succession" along with cast and crew.

HBO family business drama "Succession" on Monday won the Emmy for best drama series, wrapping up the star-studded gala in Hollywood to honor television's finest.

The other nominees were "Better Call Saul," "Euphoria," "Ozark," "Severance," "Squid Game," "Stranger Things" and "Yellowjackets."