'Succession', megahit HBO show, will end with season 4

AFP
Feb 25, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

'Succession' is a dark and gritty chronicle of a powerful family tearing itself apart to gain control of a media conglomerate.

Brian Cox in 'Succession Season 3', which started streaming on HBO Max from October 17, 2021. (Image: screen grab)

Fans of HBO juggernaut "Succession" will soon bid a final farewell to the family business drama which will end after its upcoming fourth season, according to the show's creator.

"I've never thought this could go on forever," Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker magazine in an interview published Thursday.

"The end has always been kind of present in my mind," added the show's screenwriter and producer.

"I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of Season 4, in about November, December, 2021, and I sort of said, 'Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?'" Armstrong recalled.