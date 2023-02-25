'Succession', megahit HBO show, will end with season 4

Fans of HBO juggernaut "Succession" will soon bid a final farewell to the family business drama which will end after its upcoming fourth season, according to the show's creator.

"I've never thought this could go on forever," Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker magazine in an interview published Thursday.

"The end has always been kind of present in my mind," added the show's screenwriter and producer.

"I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of Season 4, in about November, December, 2021, and I sort of said, 'Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?'" Armstrong recalled.

AFP