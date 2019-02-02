Strong line-up of films may bring over Rs 1,500 crore in the first half of 2019

The film business in India is riding high on the success of 2018 and 2019 is also looking promising especially after January ending on a strong note. The upcoming months have a content line-up that could fetch the industry over Rs 1,500 crore in the first six months.

Talking to Moneycontrol, film trade analyst, Joginder Tuteja said, "From February to June, if all of the movies do reasonably well then we are looking at at least Rs 1200-Rs 1,300 crore coming in."

He listed upcoming films like Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal, Kesari, Luka Chhupi, Kalank, Student of the Year 2, Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh which will be a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

In addition, January has done well to add to the probable grand total. From Uri: The Surgical Strike to Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi, the month enjoyed a series of successful titles.

"January has been fantastic right from Simmba continuing its success well into the first two weeks. Also, there was a point of time when four films were doing well together which is Uri, Manikarnika, Thackeray, Simmba, with The Accidental Prime Minister somewhere in between doing well," said Tuteja.

He also pointed out that each of these films had something different to offer. "The good thing is all these five films are so different from each other Uri is a battle drama, Manikarnika is a period drama, Thackeray and The Accidental Prime Minister have been different kinds of political biopics. And Simmba is out and out masala. All these films combined together we are at about Rs 500 crore. And this is a huge number which has never happened earlier in January."

Tuteja expects business in the first half of 2019 to be 20- 25 percent better than last year during the same period. He added that 80 percent of the notable films worked in January.

The Vicky Kaushal-starrer is running in theatres even in its fourth week and there seems to be no sign of the film slowing down. The josh (energy) is high with Uri inching closer to Rs 200 crore target as it has earned Rs 171 crore in three weeks time. A medium size film with a budget of Rs 25 crore is touted to be the fastest film to score a century.

On the other hand, Manikarnika a big-ticket film which was produced for Rs 125 crore has been comparatively slower at the box office. However, the period drama is raking in good numbers with the film crossing Rs 50 crore mark in five days. The film’s total stands at Rs 56.90 crore in six days in India from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions.

Two major events are scheduled in the coming months -- Lok Sabha elections and 2019 cricket world cup. While some say that these two events may have an impact on the film business, Tuteja believes that things will go hand-in-hand.

"This time we not only have IPL but even World Cup even then we have one major film releasing every Friday. So, it will go hand in hand which will be great for the industry," said Tuteja.

Apart from Bollywood, southern cinema made waves in the opening month of 2019. From the Tamil film industry, two films -- Petta and Viswasam achieved the blockbuster titles.

According to Sun Pictures, Petta crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office in 11 days.

Distributors of Viswasam claimed that the film raked in Rs 125 crore in eight days. While the box office reports may be contradicting, one thing is clear that both films have turned out to be successful. And with that 2019 added another feather in its cap.