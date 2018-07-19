Strong Hollywood-Bollywood battle awaits audiences in coming weeks of July

Bollywood has plenty of stories to tell with a combination of medium and small ticket films releasing in the coming weeks of July. But there is no stopping Hollywood either with plenty of releases during the same period.

Soorma, the first release in July is enjoying a strong run at the box office with collections of Rs 19 crore and a target of Rs 21 crore in week one. Hollywood too, started off the month confidently with Ant-Man and the Wasp. With Rs 25 crore already in its kitty, it is expected to rake in Rs 30 crore by the second weekend.

The movie schedule for rest of July looks promising with five Bollywood releases and four Hollywood ventures.

Hollywood will dominate with three films --- Skyscraper, Hotel Transylvania 3 and Mamma Mia! Here we go again -- releasing on July 20. Bollywood’s Dhadak, a remake of highest grossing Marathi film Sairat will be the sole competitor.

While film trade analysts expect Dhadak to open in the range of Rs 6.5-Rs 7 crore, they believe Skyscraper will open better than Dwayne Johnson’s last release Rampage which had collected Rs 2.65 crore on day one.

In the closing week of July, Bollywood will offer films -- Sanjay Dutt-starrer Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3, Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Mulk, and Varun Dhawan’s Nawabzade which will share the July 27 date with Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: Fallout.

Mission Impossible which is an established franchise in India is expected to make a promising start. Being an action film with Tom Cruise in the lead, the multiplexes are expected to record high occupancy over the weekend.

The three films, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Skyscraper and Mission Impossible: Fallout, in aggregate are expected to collect Rs 140 to 150 crore or more in India.