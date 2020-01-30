Street Dancer 3D: Movie's success shows dance genre's growing acceptance

Bollywood got its first Rs 100 crore movie with Mithun Chakrobarty's Disco Dancer in 1982. It was a rare feat for a movie based on the dance genre.

The industry had to wait for more than 30 years to get another film based on dance to enter the century club. This was in 2015, with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer ABCD 2 earning around Rs 103 crore on its home turf. The film's worldwide collection was Rs 158 crore.

The third installment in the ABCD franchise, Street Dancer 3D, that released on January 24, also started its journey on a strong note at the box office. It opened at Rs 10.26 crore and saw over 70 percent increase in collections on the third day of its release, taking the first weekend total to Rs 41.23 crore in India.

Films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Taal enriched the dance category both in terms of execution and box office performance with the movies earning Rs 34 crore and Rs 21.49 crore, respectively.

Trade analyst Girish Johar thinks that "the genre is at its nascent stage with only one film franchise (ABCD)".

Yet, he believes that there is growing interest due to popular dance reality shows.

"It is a healthy genre to explore further thanks to the TV shows that are boosting the interest levels of the audience in various dance forms who are keen to watch different styles of dances on the big screen with more grandeur," he said.

This is why choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza has been putting all his directorial efforts in popularising the dance genre with the ABCD franchise.

Starting with ABCD (Anybody Can Dance) in 2013, D'Souza went on to build the dance universe in the film space with two more ventures--- ABCD 2 and the recently released Street Dancer 3D.

ABCD turned out to be a profitable venture at the box office with the revenue of Rs 39 crore in India with an investment of Rs 27 crore. The movie's worldwide numbers were also strong at Rs 57.79 crore.

But the turning point for the ABCD franchise came when actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor joined the ABCD team.

However, the movie has been unable to maintain the pace on weekdays and that could be because of the haphazard writing, as pointed out by film critics.

And this is what the genre needs - strong content.

While there have been movies based on dance like Madhuri Dixit's Aaja Nachle, Shahid Kapoor's Chance pe Dance and Munna Michael starring Tiger Shroff, they were not able to set the box office on fire.

The genre, be it Hollywood or Bollywood, has been restricted to similar storylines comprising of either an underdog dancer or a team and their struggles to finally win a dance battle.