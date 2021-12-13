SonyLIV sells 75% of ad inventory for Shark Tank ahead of launch

Streaming platform SonyLIV is seeing strong traction among advertisers for its upcoming business reality show Shark Tank.

The show, scheduled to be released on December 20, sold 75 percent of ad inventory two months ahead of its launch.

Sony Pictures Networks India has acquired the rights for the Indian adaptation of the global business reality show Shark Tank.

For Shark Tank India, SonyLIV has partnered with education technology platform upGrad, Acko General Insurance, and Black Dog Drinking Soda as the co-presenting sponsors. Cashfree Payments is the Payments partner, Flipkart is the digital partner and Dell Technologies is the technology partner.

“Shark Tank India has attracted brands from across categories such as ecommerce, edtech, beverages, consumer durables, handset, auto and BFSI. Currently, we have managed to sell over 75 percent of our ad inventory and onboarded six sponsors for the show,” said Ranjana Mangla, Sr. Vice President and Head of Ad Revenue - Sony LIV at Sony Pictures Networks India - Digital Business.

The format has reinvigorated businesses in over 40 countries since its first launch in 2001. With over 180 seasons, Shark Tank is considered a top business reality show globally.

Since its first launch in 2001 as Tigers of Money in Japan, created by Nippon TV the format was later adapted as Dragon’s Den in 2005 in the UK and the show premiered in the US as Shark Tank in the year 2009.

The show is giving an opportunity to the budding business aspirants of our country to chase their great Indian dream and pitch their innovative ideas in front of the Sharks. Through these pitches, the viewers will get to witness what actually goes behind those close doors where the big business deals take place, said Indranil Chakraborty, Head – Studio Next, the company that has produced the show.

Studio Next has to its credit content including Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), Scam 1992, Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii and the upcoming show called Whistleblower.

The show will feature Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe Ashneer Grover; Vineeta Singh, CEO & Co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics; Peyush Bansal, Founder & CEO of Lenskart; Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group; Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder and Chief Mama of Mamaearth and Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt.