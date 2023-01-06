'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay: 'Was scared for 18 years'

Noah Schnapp.

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has come out as gay, making the revelation in a TikTok video. The 18-year-old shared a clip saying he was more similar to his closeted character Will Byers than he thought.

"When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know' ", Schnapp wrote in the caption, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the smash-hit Netflix series, Schnapp plays Will Byers, a boy who goes missing in season one, setting off a chain of spooky incidents in the fictional town of Hawkins in the 1980s.

He is found later and joins forces with his friends to defeat the dark forces lurking in Hawkins. In season 4, it is revealed that Will secretly loves his best friend Mike (Finn Wolfhard), who is dating Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

“It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends?” Schnapp had told Variety magazine about Will's sexuality. "“Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike.”

Stranger Things, created by Matt and Ross Duffer, first aired in 2016. Chronicling secret experiments and frightening supernatural forces in a small town, it became an instant hit.

The sci-fi horror show has been renewed for four seasons so far, with the latest one being released in July, 2022. Its creators have confirmed that season 5 will be the last but have not revealed when production will begin.