Storyboard18 | Mast & Meh: Parle serves a crisp ad, a Licious biryani spot flops; plus Naukri, Duroflex, Redmi ads review

MAST

Naukri - #MyKindaNaukri

Agency – In house

A lot has changed when it comes to the way we work in the post-pandemic world, and Naukri.com’s new campaign reflects the new reality. From flexi work hours and remote work options to opting for a company that allows one to use future technologies, the campaign features all possible scenarios that go through a job seeker’s mind currently. This spot gets into technologies like blockchain, which the myopic manager in the film calls “flopchain”. The campaign scores high on relatability.

MEH

Duroflex - Asli Neend

Agency – Tilt Brand Solutions

If the mattress won’t help you sleep, then this ad might. Alia Bhatt delivers her lines suitably well in this spot that uses the formulaic celebrity advertising codes where it hardly holds the attention of the viewer and belts out product details. At one point, it almost seems like Bhatt is reading from a catalog. Yawn inducing. Perhaps the client and agency could get more creative after a little asli neend.

MAST

Parle Products

Agency: Thought Blurb Communications

Bungalow Friends:

Brigade Ground Moms:

These spots are as comforting as a cup of hot tea and as crisp as a biscuit. A lot happens over tea and Marie biscuit in Bengal. ‘Cha-adda’ (chat over tea) is almost a tradition in the state. These new TVCs from Parle Marie for the Bengali market address this tradition of adda. Full marks for telling a story and not bombarding the viewer with product shots.

MEH

Licious - Ready-to-Cook Biryani

Agency: In-house

All good things take time. Creativity is not an instant mix. Making biryani like instant noodles with ready mixes is a dream come true for some biryani eaters but with such an innovative product, Licious has hardly used any creativity to put together a story. Three people find the biryani they ordered has mainly rice and very little meat. Cut to close up of Licious’ ready-to-cook biryani mix. Let’s hope the biryani doesn’t taste as bland as the ad.

MAST

Ferns N Petals - Sneh Rakhi

Agency: MediaMonks India

Ferns N Petals’ new ad might get a tear out of you with its touching storyline. Featuring actor Adah Sharma, it shows the young woman scrolling through the site when she is interrupted by her colleague. Sharma explains that she is looking for a special rakhi gift for her ‘super special brother’. In the next scene we find out who he is. The ad doesn’t forcefully tug at your heartstrings and that’s why it gets a thumbs up from us.

MEH

Himalaya Purifying Neem Face Wash - For Pimples, Trust Science

Agency: 82.5 Communications

The eternal battle between regular soap and face wash. Who is the better pimple annihilator? Perhaps there’s too much science and too little creativity at play here. We get it. There’s a short window to tell the viewer about all the product benefits in a comprehensible way. This ad does a fine job of that. But that’s it. The pimple won’t disappear overnight but this spot will go by in a flash into a sea of sameness.

MAST

Redmi - Duniya Chamkegi

Production House - Momo Media

It’s refreshing to see a smartphone ad one might actually remember. Taking inspiration from detergent powder brand Tide’s safedi swipe, Redmi takes a fun approach to showing viewers its bright and sharp camera functionality. It creates instant connection and is simple and sharp.

MEH

Redcliffe Labs

People who gossip are everywhere - in parks, WhatsApp groups and even ads. This ad features women who live in the same neighborhood gossiping about their neighbour Sudha, a super-energetic, fun-loving, fit and versatile woman who never seems to tire. We find out at the end that the secret to her happiness is regular check-ups. The creators were onto something interesting here but didn't quite land it well.