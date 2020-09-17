Stop playing victim, reveal names of Bollywood drug mafia: Urmila Matondkar tells Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar has challenged industry colleague Kangana Ranaut to reveal the names of the “Bollywood drug mafia” and do everyone a “huge favour”.

Stating that the entire nation is waiting to hear the names of the alleged drug abusers in the film industry that Kangana keeps talking about, Urmila Matondkar said on September 17: “Where are the names? I would like Kangana to come forward and do us all a huge favour by giving out those names and calling out those people. Let us have it all out. I will be the first one to say thumbs-up to you girl.”

India Today reported that Urmila Matondkar has also said that Kangana’s comments sound like “constant raring and ranting” in the absence of names and actionable evidence and that she should stop playing the victim card.

Commenting on Kangana’s allegations of rampant drug abuse in Bollywood, the Rangeela actress said that drug usage is, unfortunately, a very big issue in India that is visible in every corner. However, she clarified, it would be unfair to claim the “entire film industry is all about drug mafia”.

She then went on to remind that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had roped in Bollywood stars last year to spread the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and asked if the PM would have taken this step had all Bollywood stars been drug addicts.

Moving on to the Queen actor’s contentious remark comparing Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Urmila reminded her that all the name, fame, and money she has made today, she owes it to the city and the film industry. She also questioned why Kangana took so long to open up about the alleged misdoings in Bollywood and said the “timing seems funny”.

While there is no denying that some people in the Mumbai film industry might be abusing drugs, it would hold true for any sector, Urmila pointed out.