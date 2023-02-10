English
    Steven Spielberg to SS Rajamouli on 'RRR': Your movie was outstanding

    "Well I have to tell you, I thought your movie was outstanding. I hadn't seen it when we met, but I saw it last week and it was just amazing. I couldn't believe my eyes. For me, it was like eye candy," the filmmaker told an elated Rajamouli.

    PTI
    February 10, 2023 / 09:07 PM IST
    SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani in a recent picture with Steven Speilberg (Image: @ssrajamouli/Twitter)

    Steven Spielberg finally saw SS Rajamouli's "RRR" and came out impressed with the Indian director's "visual style".

    The Hollywood legend called the Telugu film "outstanding" during a conversation with Rajamouli over "The Fabelmans", Spielberg's Oscar-nominated semi-autobiographical drama.

    Produced by Amblin Entertainment & Reliance Entertainment, "The Fabelmans", which is nominated for seven Oscars, released in Indian theatres on Friday.

    "Well I have to tell you, I thought your movie was outstanding. I hadn't seen it when we met, but I saw it last week and it was just amazing. I couldn't believe my eyes. For me, it was like eye candy," the filmmaker told an elated Rajamouli.