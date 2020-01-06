Star India to beef up its sports offerings with launch of Star Sports 3 HD

Star India from February onwards will offer one more sports channel along with three new channels.

The broadcasting network will launch Star Sports 3 HD along with Vijay Music, Star Movies Select and Disney Channel HD.

Currently, Star India's sports channel portfolio consists of Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Marathi.

If the current BARC (Broadcast Audience research Council India) ratings are taken into consideration, it indicates that Star Sports channels dominate in terms of impressions in the sports genre category thanks to cricket.

Impressions are defined as the number of individuals of a target audience, averaged across minutes.

In the past few weeks, the India-West Indies One Day International series saw strong traction with the match with impressions recorded at 1,03,53,000 on Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Same was the case during week 52 when India-Windies T20I continued to boost ratings for the Star’s sports network, resulting in Star Sports 1 Hindi recording 39,72,22,000 impressions.

But in 2019, it was not always cricket that drove the viewership on Star's sports cluster.

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) had its fair share last year in keeping Star’s sports channels at the top position.

The seventh season of PKL till week seven saw viewership growth of 26 percent in the urban market.

The strong traction for PKL helped Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Hindi to remain in the top two positions for sports channels for four consecutive weeks.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was a major factor behind he dominance of Star's sports channels last year.

According to BARC India viewership data, 462 million viewers watched the 12th edition of IPL on Star network channels between March 23 and May 12th. The reach of the tournament was up 12 percent compared to the previous season.

BARC defines 'reach' as total number of individuals who viewed the event for at least one minute.