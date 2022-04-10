SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' clocks Rs 1,000 crore at global box office, makers release special poster to celebrate

'RRR' makers released a special poster on Sunday to celebrate crossing Rs 1,000 crore at the box office.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period drama RRR has grossed Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers announced on Sunday.

RRR, headlined by actors Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr, opened in cinemas in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on March 25. The film's Hindi version alone has so far earned more than Rs 220 crore.

Production house DVV Entertainment took to Twitter to celebrate the Rs 1,000 crore benchmark. "Rs 1,000 crore is a dream run for a film from India. We made our best for you, and you in return showered us with your priceless love. Thank you Bheem @tarak9999 fans, Ramaraju @AlwaysRamCharan fans and audience across the world. #1000CroreRRR," they tweeted.

On Saturday, Telugu actor Ram Charan thanked fans in Britain for the success of the film which has registered strong numbers at the UK box office during its opening weekend.

"A special thank you to our UK fans for showering us with so much love and support, the 37-year-old actor told PTI. "It is this love and affection that makes us who we are and drives us to work harder and present you all with good films. I have both vacationed and filmed in the UK several times and it has always been a great experience, he added.

RRR -- which stands for "Rise, Roar, Revolt"-- narrates a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr.

The film, which was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic, has been hailed by the trade for reviving the Indian box office. This is SS Rajamouli 's third consecutive blockbuster after Baahubali : The Beginning and its 2017 sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is one of the highest grossing Indian films of all time.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes