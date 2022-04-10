English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - this Monday, 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' clocks Rs 1,000 crore at global box office, makers release special poster to celebrate

    SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' narrates a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr.

    PTI
    April 10, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST
    'RRR' makers released a special poster on Sunday to celebrate crossing Rs 1,000 crore at the box office.

    'RRR' makers released a special poster on Sunday to celebrate crossing Rs 1,000 crore at the box office.


    Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period drama RRR has grossed Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers announced on Sunday.

    RRR, headlined by actors Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr, opened in cinemas in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on March 25. The film's Hindi version alone has so far earned more than Rs 220 crore.

    Production house DVV Entertainment took to Twitter to celebrate the Rs  1,000 crore benchmark. "Rs 1,000 crore is a dream run for a film from India. We made our best for you, and you in return showered us with your priceless love. Thank you Bheem @tarak9999 fans, Ramaraju @AlwaysRamCharan fans and audience across the world. #1000CroreRRR," they tweeted.

    On Saturday, Telugu actor Ram Charan thanked fans in Britain for the success of the film which has registered strong numbers at the UK box office during its opening weekend.

    "A special thank you to our UK fans for showering us with so much love and support, the 37-year-old actor told PTI. "It is this love and affection that makes us who we are and drives us to work harder and present you all with good films. I have both vacationed and filmed in the UK several times and it has always been a great experience, he added.

    RRR -- which stands for "Rise, Roar, Revolt"-- narrates a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr.

    The film, which was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic, has been hailed by the trade for reviving the Indian box office. This is SS Rajamouli's third consecutive blockbuster after Baahubali: The Beginning and its 2017 sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is one of the highest grossing Indian films of all time.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Alluri Sitarama Raju #Baahubali #Kumram Bheem #NT Rama Rao Jr #Ram Charan #RRR #SS Rajamouli
    first published: Apr 10, 2022 07:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.