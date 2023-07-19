SRK's Pathaan highest contributor to 2023 box office revenue

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is the highest contributor to the first six months of 2023 box office collections

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan emerged as the biggest contributor to India box office (BO) revenues with the film contributing over 13 percent to the overall collections of 2023, said an Ormax Media report, a media consulting firm.

January became the best month for the BO business driven by the strong performance of Pathaan and recorded business worth Rs 1,388 crore. This was followed by June when BO crossed the Rs 1,000 crore threshold, aided by the strong opening of multi-lingual Adipurush, and strong performance of Hindi language film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 3, Marathi film Baipan Bhaari Deva and Tamil offering Maamannan. February accounted for lowest business at Rs 396 crore, followed by April at Rs 619 crore, March at Rs 670 crore and May at Rs 761 crore.

Highest grossing films in the first six months of 2023 include Pathaan with collections to the tune of Rs 646 crore, Adipurush at Rs 333 crore, The Kerala Story at Rs 263 crore, Varisu at Rs 212 crore and Ponniyin Selvan: II at Rs 206 crore.

However, the overall India BO business this year is down 15 percent as compared to 2022, the report said. The overall box office for January to June releases stands at Rs 4,868 crore, making the first half of 2023 close at just below the Rs 5,000 crore mark.

This year is expected to end at Rs 9,736 crore, which will be 8 percent

lower than the annual 2022 box office of Rs 10,637 crore. However, the second half of 2023 has a strong lineup of films that are expected to perform well, especially SRK's Jawan, South superstar Prabhas' Salaar, and Salman Khan's Tiger 3. Due to the upcoming releases, 2023 is likely to either surpass the 2022 gross box office, or come close to it.

The all-time record is held by 2019, which closed at Rs 10,948 crore, followed by 2022, which is the only other year when the Rs 10,000 crore mark was surpassed.

This year has also seen share of Hindi language increase. In 2023 so far, Hindi language's share has gone up to 37 percent, while the South languages share has dropped from 50 percent to 44 percent, largely because of a steep drop in Kannada language's share, from 8 percent in 2022 to 2 percent between January to June this year.

It was the success of KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR that had resulted in the combined language share of the four South Indian languages being 50 percent in 2022 and Hindi was only 33 percent including a sizeable contribution from dubbed versions of the two films mentioned above.