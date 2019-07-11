SRK to Virat, Dhoni to Ranbir: Cricket and B-town celebs shine in brand game

This World Cup, cricketers are not only making a mark on the filed but are shining on the small screen as well. And the two cricketers that are standing out the most in the brand world are Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Talking to Moneycontrol, N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research said, “Purely by airtime, I think the two cricketers Dhoni and Virat get a lot of focus. Shah Rukh Khan also gets a lot of these slots. And it is only natural because all of them are deeply connected to the game, either as players or as a team owner.”

According to a recent survey by Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB), Shah Rukh Khan was rated as the most recalled celebrity and Byju’s the most recalled brand.

To check recall and recognition of a brand, IIHB developed a tool called CELEBAR that takes into account spontaneous recall of the brand and celebrity together.

Going by CELEBAR score, After Byju’s with Shah Rukh Khan, Uber featuring Virat Kohli, Dream11 with Dhoni, Vimal with Ajay Devgn and Phone Pe with Aamir Khan were rated as the top five brands that have the highest recall value.

But high recall value cannot guarantee maximum reinforcement amid audience.

Chandramouli said that “pure recall may not be enough to understand the enforcement value of a celebrity. In a recently published report by TRA on celebrities, Amitabh Bachahan and Deepika Padukone were the most trusted personalities in the male and female categories respectively, which makes the context of recall more relatable for brands.”

While cricketers are ahead in the endorsement game, Bollywood celebrities are not too far behind. From Ranbir Kapoor (Wild Stone) to Ranveer Singh (Bingo) and Alia Bhatt (Nokia) to Priyanka Chopra (Blenders Pride), these celebrities are all over the commercial space during the World Cup.

And this could bring significant changes in the brand value of these celebrities especially Ranbir Kapoor who could not find a place in the top 10 ranks in the Duff and Phelps ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation report 2018’. Kapoor’s position in the list was 16 with a brand value of USD 21.1 million (Rs 144 crore approximately). However, things could change this year especially after the blockbuster performance of Sanju that went on to earn over Rs 300 crore.

As for Ranveer Singh things look bright both on the endorsement front as well as on the big screen with successful ventures like Simmbaa, Padmaavat in 2018 and Gully Boy this year. With a brand value of USD 63 million (Rs 430 crore approximately), Singh had secured a position in the top five in the Duff and Phelps list.

Although Shah Rukh Khan has been unable to ace the brand game due to lack of hit films, his last hit was Raaes in 2017, the actor has lost some of his endorsements like Vi John, Dish TV and Frooti. But with Byju’s Khan is still making his presence felt.

This World Cup too celebrities from cricket and film space dominated the endorsement game but Chandramouli thinks that brands should broaden their associations to more fields. “India has been doing very well in track-and-field etc, but only the progressive brands explore such new associations.”