SRK drops teaser of new 'Jawan' song, says film's trailer is ready

With 11 days left for the release of his much-awaited action film "Jawan", superstar Shah Rukh Khan on August 26 promised his fans that the movie's trailer will be launched soon.

The actor conducted yet-another Q&A session #AskSRK with his fans and followers on X, formerly Twitter, to promote the upcoming Atlee-directed film. During his chat with fans, SRK also unveiled the teaser of the film's new song "Not Ramaiya Vastvaiya". Shah Rukh was flooded with queries about the trailer of the film, which is scheduled to be released in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film's team has so far released a 'prevue', a two-minute clip that provided first glimpse of the movie, as well as two songs — "Zinda Banda" and "Chaleya". When asked by a fan about the trailer, the 57-year-old actor replied, "Have it ready nowcan't decide should I put a new song or the trailer???"

In response to another fan query about the trailer, SRK asked, "Trailer nahi aayega toh picture nahi dekhoge kya??!! Trailer trailer trailer ha ha. Aa jayega bhai saans toh Lele." Shah Rukh was also at his quintessential witty mode when another fan asked him whether he should watch the movie if the trailer turns out to be bad.

"Bhai life mein positivity rakh na…Social media wala type lag raha hai.negativity negativity. Think positive u will be happier man," he said. Towards the end, the actor dropped the teaser of "Not Ramaiya Vastvaiya".

"Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now.& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is.Not Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all," SRK posted. During the session, the actor fielded queries on a range of topics, from working with Amitabh Bachchan for a new project, watching Sunny Deol's blockbuster "Gadar 2" to discussing his various avatars in "Jawan".

There are reports that SRK and Amitabh Bachchan, who have previously worked in many films, including "Mohabbatein", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…" and "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna", are set to collaborate for a new project. A poster circulating online showed the two actors running alongside each other.

SRK commented on the picture and said, "It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!" There is no clarity about the nature of the project.

The actor was also asked about Deol's "Gadar 2", which has amassed over Rs 400 crore at the domestic box office since its release in theatres on August 11. SRK replied to a fan's question about whether he has seen the sequel or not, saying, "Yeah, I loved it!!"

He also congratulated the winners of recently-announced National Film Awards, including his "Dear Zindagi" co-star Alia Bhatt, who shared the best actress honour with Kriti Sanon. "Yeah so happy for her and congratulations to all other winners too," the actor posted.

Talking about "Jawan", Shah Rukh said women drive the movie. "It's a film about women made for men!! Hope all like the Mass and Class," he added. Directed by Atlee of "Theri" and "Mersal" fame, the upcoming pan-India movie also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra with a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. In "Jawan", Shah Rukh sports multiple looks, including the one in which his face is almost covered with bandages, a clean shave, his face half-covered with a grey mask and a bald look.

"Donning all the looks and varied roles. Hectic work but too much fun when I saw the results," he said in response to a fan's question. To another fan, he said, "Actually there are many more faces in the film. Wait and watch."

Discussing his bald avatar, the actor said he did the look right after he completed "Pathaan" in which he was seen with long hair. "The strange thing is I did it right after 'Pathaan'. So it was very odd to have long hair and then suddenly bald! Wonder how it will affect my kids??!! Ha ha," SRK said.

When asked what keeps him going despite continuously working for over 30 years in the industry, the actor said he tries to learn everyday and work selflessly to entertain. "An entertainer has to love his audience more than loving himself/ herself. It's been a long learning road so far," Shah Rukh said.