Sridevi’s mortal remains to arrive in India today afternoon: Report

Sridevi passed away at the age 54 in Dubai after a massive cardiac arrest. Here are some unknown facts about the legendary actress that ruled Bollywood for five decades.

Veteran actor Sridevi’s mortal remains will arrive in India from Dubai, her family said in a statement. Some reports suggest the mortal remains are likely to be flown in a private jet and estimate the time of arrival in Mumbai at around 3.30 PM.

Sridevi, who was in Dubai to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah, died late Saturday night reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. She was 54 years old.

“Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi, Khushi and the entire Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family is deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor," the statement, issued this evening by the Yash Raj Films (YRF) on behalf of the family, said.

"They thank the entire media for their prayers, support and sensitivity during their time of grief. Late Sridevi Kapoor’s body will arrive in India today,” it said. The mortal remains are expected to be brought by a chartered flight.

Earlier, media reports in the UAE had also said her body would be brought to India tomorrow. The Khaleej Times reported, citing UAE officials, that Sridevi's autopsy had been completed and the family is now awaiting laboratory reports conducted by the General Department of Forensic Evidence.

