'Squid Game' will be back for season 2. Watch teaser

Super-hit South Korean television series Squid Game will be back for a second season, Netflix announced on June 12.

The streaming service released a brief teaser and told viewers that in the new season, they will be introduced to the "boyfriend" of the show's animatronic doll Young-hee.

Squid Game's second season is likely to be released in late 2023 or early 2024.



The show chronicles the experiences of hundreds of cash-strapped people who accept an invitation to participate in a deadly children's games for a tempting prize. The Hwang Dong-hyuk -directed show puts sharp focus on class disparity.

First released in September 2021, the show garnered global attention and acclaim. It surpassed English romance drama Bridgerton to emerge as the most-watched show on Netflix.

Its actors received prestigious global awards. Lead actors. Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance. Supporting actor O Yeong-su won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a series. All three made history by becoming the first Korean actors to be bestowed with those honours.

The Squid Game team is now set to bring the magic back on screen.

"It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year," director Hwang Dong-hyuk said. "But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular series ever. A huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show."