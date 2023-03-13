Spotlight on RRR global endorsement of PM's choice: Piyush Goyal

Composer MM Keeravaani (right) and lyricist Chandrabose of RRR's Naatu Naatu who won the Oscars 2023 on March 12 for Best Original Song.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that spotlight on "RRR" is a global endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's choice for nominating to Rajya Sabha script writer V Vijayendra Prasad who is associated with the Oscar award-winning action film.

Telugu period film RRR's foot-tapping chartbuster song "Naatu Naatu" bagged the Oscar for Best Original Song.

In his Facebook post -- Rajya Sabha Nomination, An Action for Prime Minister's Choice --, Goyal said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has left his stamp of quality in nominating members to the Rajya Sabha by choosing outstanding personalities who have made a mark in diverse fields such as Indian culture, social work and sports." He said that Vijayendra Prasad, the scriptwriter of the film RRR, is one of the several exceptional people whom the Prime Minister nominated to the Rajya Sabha in July 2022. The scriptwriter from Andhra Pradesh has been associated with the creative world for decades.

Goyal said that last year the Prime Minister while recognising Vijayendra Prasad's greatness had said "his works showcase India's glorious culture and have made a mark globally." Today, the Minister said, "the global spotlight is on RRR for winning an Oscar for the original song Naatu Naatu. This is a global endorsement of the Prime Minister's choice." Other illustrious nominated members of the Rajya Sabha at present include Ilaiyaraaja, P T Usha, Veerendra Heggade and Sonal Mansingh, he said.

Ilaiyaraaja of Tamil Nadu is one of the greatest Indian music composers of India having over 8,500 songs to his credit.

PT Usha from Kerala, also called the Golden Girl, had won multiple gold medals for India in athletics in several international championships. Apart from accomplishments in sports, she has done commendable work in mentoring budding athletes for several years.

Veerendra Heggade from Karnataka has been at the forefront of outstanding community service. He has done great work in health, education and culture.

Sonal Mansingh from Maharashtra was nominated to the Rajya Sabha for her phenomenal contribution to Indian culture. She is a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan awards.