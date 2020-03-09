Sports genre, new channels to drive TV ad revenue growth this year

The sports genre and new channels are expected to drive advertising revenues of the Indian broadcasting sector this year, according to a media analyst.

"We expect TV ad revenue to grow at 7 percent YoY for CY20 on the back of sports genre and launch of new channels. Organic TV ad growth will be in the range of three percent to four percent YoY, led by revival in ad spends in the second half of CY20 on the back of auto vertical (movement towards BS – VI), spends by e-commerce and OTT companies and payment gateways. Post-NTO (New Tariff Order) 2.0, India will move towards an even more selective viewing, which will lead to higher ad spends towards top two-ranked channels," he said.

Subscription revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 8-10 percent YoY in FY21 until NTO 2.0 is implemented.

"However, going forward subscription revenues are expected to face multiple challenges with the implementation of NTO 2.0," said Taurani.

He said that with pricing cap on channels at Rs 12, there could be more fragmentation within the industry, which will impact viewership and thereby narrow subscription revenues for the broadcasters.

Some channels that offered discounts in the range of 60 percent to 70 percent will be affected with the implementation of NTO as the new regime caps the discount at 34 percent.

Talking about performance of television channels in February, Taurani said that Zee reported an average performance last month as it continues to lose share in Bangla and Marathi.

"Kannada is the only genre where Zee has strengthened its position by gaining share in the same period. Further, Zee Tamil has made a strong comeback with a gain in viewership share," he said.

Within the GEC genre, viewership share declined marginally in February for Zee channels. Zee TV remains in the fifth spot in the GEC urban segment for the fifth consecutive month.

SUN TV, the flagship channel retained its top position within the Tamil genre despite reporting a decline in viewership share.

Within the regional GEC genre, impressions for Tamil genre dropped 18 percent month-on-month (MoM).

Impressions were down 11 percent MoM within the Hindi GEC (urban+rural) genre.

In case of individual Hindi GEC (urban) and (rural) genre, it declined by 11 percent MoM and 4 percent MoM respectively.

Other genres like Hindi Movies reported a downtick in impressions count by 14 percent MoM while Marathi viewership impressions declined 12 percent MoM.