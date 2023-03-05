 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Everything Everywhere All At Once' sweeps last major awards ceremony before Oscars

AFP
Mar 05, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

The absurdist sci-fi comedy is about a Chinese-American family that ends up fighting a universe-hopping supervillain while undergoing a tax audit.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" swept up yet more film prizes Saturday, as it was named best feature at the Spirit Awards -- one of the last major Hollywood ceremonies before next weekend's Oscars.

The trippy sci-fi won in every category it was nominated, at a ceremony held in a giant tent at Los Angeles' Santa Monica beach to celebrate low- and mid-budget movies.

Its voters granted a whopping seven awards to the film, which was made for around $25 million and became independent studio A24's biggest-ever hit, with a global box office gross above $100 million.

"This is too many. We're so lucky!" said co-director Daniel Scheinert, collecting the night's final prize.