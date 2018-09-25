App
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Special screening for Love Sonia at United Nations on International Day of the Girl Child

The film revolves around a 17-year-old who travels across India, Hong Kong and Los Angeles to rescue her sister from a human trafficking nexus

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There is no denying that films are a reflection of the society and Tabrez Noorani’s Love Sonia brings the hard-hitting issue of human trafficking to the fore. The critically-acclaimed film, after winning hearts in London, Melbourne and India, is all set to go to the United Nations.

Taking to Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news. "#LoveSonia goes to United Nations... Special screening in New York on 11 Oct 2018, the International Day of the Girl Child... This will be the first official screening of the film on US soil," he wrote.

The screening will be followed by a reception to honour the Love Sonia team.

The film revolves around a 17-year-old girl who travels across India, Hong Kong and Los Angeles to rescue her sister from the nexus that runs human trafficking across continents.

South Asia, with India at its centre, is one of the fastest-growing regions for human trafficking in the world.

According to a Reuters report, almost 20,000 women and children were victims of human trafficking in India in 2016, a rise of nearly 25 percent from 2015.

The movie has already been screened at various international film galas. Love Sonia was honoured with the Best Indie Film award at the Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

International Day of the Girl Child

Since 2012, October 11 has been marked as the International Day of the Girl Child. The day aims to highlight and address the needs and challenges girls face, while promoting empowerment and fulfillment of their human rights.

UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) is working alongside all girls to expand existing learning opportunities, chart new pathways and call on the global community to rethink how to prepare girls for a successful transition into the world of work.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 04:34 pm

