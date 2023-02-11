 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura dies at 91

Associated Press
Feb 11, 2023 / 12:47 AM IST

Carlos Saura, Spain's celebrated filmmaker whose career spanned over seven decades during which he earned three Academy Award nominations for Best Foreign Language Film has died. He was 91.

Multiple Oscar-winning celebrated Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura died on Friday, aged 91. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Carlos Saura, Spain's celebrated filmmaker whose career spanned over seven decades during which he earned three Academy Award nominations for Best Foreign Language Film has died. He was 91. He died at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Spain's Cinema Academy said Saura died Friday, a day before he was to receive an honorary Goya award for his prolific career.

Saura was a popular director among arthouse cinema enthusiasts.

He had earned international recognition for his 1965 movie La Caza (The Hunt), which was awarded the Silver Bear at the International Berlin Film Festival. He later earned another two Silver Bear awards for his work.

While Spain was under the rule of dictator Gen. Francisco Franco until his death in 1975, Saura's work tried to evade censorship while addressing social issues that where unpalatable to the ruling regime. Saura who led the awakening of Spain's art cinema after decades of Franco's dictatorship and captivated international audiences with passion-filled flamenco choreography dramas.