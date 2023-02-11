English
    Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura dies at 91

    Carlos Saura, Spain's celebrated filmmaker whose career spanned over seven decades during which he earned three Academy Award nominations for Best Foreign Language Film has died. He was 91.

    Associated Press
    February 11, 2023 / 12:47 AM IST
    Multiple Oscar-winning celebrated Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura died on Friday, aged 91. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

    Carlos Saura, Spain's celebrated filmmaker whose career spanned over seven decades during which he earned three Academy Award nominations for Best Foreign Language Film has died. He was 91. He died at home, surrounded by loved ones.


    Spain's Cinema Academy said Saura died Friday, a day before he was to receive an honorary Goya award for his prolific career.

    Saura was a popular director among arthouse cinema enthusiasts.